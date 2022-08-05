DC’s “League of the Super-Pets” zoomed into theaters last week. While Warner Bros. has had a rather difficult time trying to keep its DC Comics live-action film properties afloat, executives decided to cash in on the animated kids movie market.

The premise — in a nutshell — involves Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig developing super powers and inadvertently giving abilities to other animals before kidnapping the Justice League. This leaves Superman’s dog, Krypto, to put together his own team and save the heroes. It’s an origin story of sorts backed by a studio hoping to position this as the next big kids franchise.

From a story perspective, it feels like this movie rips off the "Secret Lives of Pets” franchise. It’s a kids movie so of course it has to be about semi-anthropomorphized talking animals. And while the story is derivative, there is something slightly entertaining about it.

Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author.  He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google and Apple).  www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/  IG/Twitter:  @gkj_publishing

Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you