'Ben-Hur' turns 60
TCM Big Screen Classics celebrates the 60th anniversary of "Ben-Hur" with three screenings at Edwards Stadium 14 & RPX in the Town Center mall. Experience the visual splendor, thundering action and towering drama of this record-setting winner of 11 Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Charlton Heston, who plays Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish nobleman in Palestine whose heroic odyssey includes enslavement by the Romans, vengeance against his tormentors during a furious arena chariot race and fateful encounters with Jesus Christ. Director William Wyler also won an Oscar. Turner Classic Movies special insight is also featured. Showtimes are 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, and 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Purchase advance tickets online at www.atomtickets.com or www.fandango.com.