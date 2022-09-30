A new "Star Wars" live action series has released on the Disney+ streaming service.  "Andor" is a gritty espionage thriller focused on how its title character became a spy for the fledgling Rebel Alliance.

Diego Luna reprises his role of Cassian Andor from the 2016 film "Rogue One" in this new series set five years before the events of that film. It depicts the character's evolution from runaway to trained intelligence operative.

"Andor" launched on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a three-episode premier and audiences got a gripping story right off the bat.

0
0
0
0
0