'Won't you be my Neighbor?'
The City of Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?" (2018) which is rated PG-13. The film will be screened on Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The film is an exploration of the life, lessons, and legacy of the iconic children’s television host Fred Rogers. Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994, ext. 8562.