Monty Roberts launches Mustang and Transition Horse program from Flag Is Up Farms

Monty Roberts International Learning Center at Flag Is Up Farms will launch a four-day Mustang and Transition Horse program in collaboration with ASPCA's The Right Horse Initiative.

The program is part of a larger 60-day pilot on the equine web channel to be livestreamed on Horse & Country TV from Oct. 12 to 16.

Each program will showcase Roberts working from his Solvang farm one of eight horses he has never met, according to the announcement. Some will be receiving their first saddle and rider; some will be there to overcome remedial issues such as biting or kicking; and some will be gaining more training such as politely coming to the mounting block or to work on their lead changes.

Hundreds of thousands of horses each year find themselves in transition of career or ownership, according to research conducted by The Right Horse Initiative. And a growing number of those horses are at risk of inhumane treatment.