San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater is presenting the Tony Award-nominated "Million Dollar Quartet" through Sunday, March 10, at 888 Morro St.
The rock ’n’ roll musical is set Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.
It's a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and a score of hit songs, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog" and "Great Balls of Fire."
About the show
In 1956, Carl Perkins booked a recording session on Dec. 4 with producer Sam Phillips. Along with Lewis, he and his band recorded a number of songs including one of Perkins’ best-known records, “Matchbox.” Perkins and Lewis were later joined by Presley and Cash, and the foursome held an impromptu jam session.
A newspaper article exclaimed, “This quartet could sell a million.”
The recording session retains its historical significance as a landmark event and "Million Dollar Quartet" captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement and thrilling sounds of the once-in-a-life-time moment when four icons of popular music came together.
The show’s book is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrix from an original concept by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by the four legendary musicians.
About the production
"Million Dollar Quartet" is directed and choreographed by Michael Jenkinson, directed last season’s "The All Night Strut" and is well-known for his work at PCPA.
Starring in the SLO Rep show as Jerry Lee Lewis is Jared Freiburg, who has brought Lewis to life in several productions across the country, including the Oregon Cabaret Theatre.
Carl Perkins is played by Christopher Wren, who is also the show’s musical director. Wren is an accomplished actor and musician, a 2008 graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City where he has lived since 2006. He is also a professionally trained saxophonist, guitarist, drummer, harmonica player, puppeteer and touring stand-up comedian.
Elvis Presley is played by Sam C. Jones, who has been chasing his dream of being a rock star since he was a kid, and has no plans of stopping. While Sam is usually onstage as an actor-musician, he has also found a home in Shakespeare, opera, and as a singer-songwriter as well.
Johnny Cash is portrayed by Cole, who is the youngest artist ever inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and who has spent the last year traveling around the country playing the infamous “Man in Black” in various regional productions of "Million Dollar Quartet."
The cast also includes local actor Ben Abbott as Sam Phillips. Abbott was most recently seen onstage at the Great American Melodrama in "The Holiday Extravaganza" and portrayed Daddy Warbucks in SLO Rep's production of "Annie."
The character of Dyanne is being played by Abbey Campbell, a professional actress and singer originally from Sacramento.
Rounding out the Million Dollar Band are local musicians Evan Golhahn and James Gallardo.