The third annual NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) will return to Los Olivos on March 20-22, building on two successful years as the only nature-based film festival located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to Sue Eisaguirre, NatureTrack Film Festival founder and director.
Bringing an even more diverse and distinctive selection of outdoor film entries to the 2020 run, the festival that aims to "ignite passion for nature through film" will showcase long and short film submissions in both live and animated form in the categories of adventure, animation, biography, conservation, kids connecting with nature, scenic, student, and a special category called outdoors & out of bounds.
"With Santa Barbara County being the birthplace of Earth Day and the modern environmental movement, it’s an ideal location for a film festival that has been enthusiastically embraced by locals, filmmakers and visitors alike," said Eisaguirre.
She reports that NatureTrack Film Festival has quickly garnered the attention of filmmakers around the world, resulting in over 1,500 film submissions for its inaugural event. Notable outdoor filmmakers include Chris and Keith Malloy, Jeff Johnson, and Chris Burkard. Other artists traveled from as far away as Germany, England and Pakistan to showcase their films.
In 2019, Netflix premiered an episode of its hit documentary series “Our Planet” at the festival and renowned filmmaker and National Geographic photographer, James Balog of “Chasing Ice,” brought his newest film “The Human Element."
You have free articles remaining.
NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) has successfully concluded its second nature-based festival, drawing well over 3,500 attendees to watch the s…
NatureTrack Film Festival co-producers Sue Eisaguirre, Holly Cline and KC Murphy Thompson recently returned from Denver where they connected w…
The Buellton City Council awarded $30,000 in grant funding for six outside nonprofits at its meeting Thursday night.