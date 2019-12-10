Despite cloudy skies, dampness and a slight chill in the air, Los Olivos' Olde Fashioned Christmas event made its annual return on Saturday afternoon, drawing crowds of bundled-up revelers to partake in the downtown festivities.
The day-long celebration opened with an inaugural outdoor artisan holiday market, showcasing goods produced by nearly two dozen artists and vendors.
While some attendees perused the handcrafted wares for sale and walked through the "Snow Zone" located at Liquid Farm and Stolpman Vineyards, younger ones gathered for a turn to pet their favorite farm animals at the petting zoo hosted by Bindi Farms.
Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale strolled and Christmas-caroled along the village streets, making the day brighter and heightening holiday spirits for wandering guests of all ages.
Train conductor Alberto Jimenez boarded dozens of excited children and their parents on the Summerset Farm & Dale’s Holiday Train, taking them around the twinkling town, emphasizing Los Olivos' "Old Fashioned."
The halls of Los Olivos' St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church were transformed into a Gingerbread Wonderland, bringing in admirers to ogle the edible houses craftily decorated by local artisans and school children.
Many children flocked to the holiday activities setup at St. Mark's while waiting their turn to grab a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Businesses throughout town remained open into the late evening to offer guests special deals, live music, mulled wine and other holiday treats.
Evening attendees huddled at the town's flagpole to cheer on the official lighting of the Los Olivos Christmas tree.
The event was sponsored by the all-volunteer Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.
Los Olivos Old Fashioned Christmas
