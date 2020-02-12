Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival returns June 6

The Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival will return for a 16th year on Saturday, June 6, featuring local food, wine and jazz music.

Presented by the Los Olivos Rotary Club — the event represents the club's primary fundraiser that supports its charitable works — the festival will feature 30 local wines uniquely paired with fresh olive-inspired appetizers created by local volunteer chefs.

Grammy nominated vocalist Denise Donatelli and her band will perform a blended score of smooth jazz throughout the day.

"The Jazz and Olive Festival is an all-hands-on-deck event for our club," said event chair John Matthews. "Every member is involved, keeping our costs low, and allowing us to maximize the proceeds that fund our charitable giving. We work really hard, but we know it creates tremendous impact.”

The celebration will be held at Lavinia Campbell Park in Los Olivos, from 1 to 4 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to local scholarships, important community projects, and nonprofit organizations.