Los Olivos will welcome guests to its 40th annual Day in the Country festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, featuring an entertaining mix of Victorian-era, Western-style and harvest season activities and the annual parade led by grand marshal Eli Parker of the family-owned Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard.
The day-long family-friendly fall festival is part of the inaugural “Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley,” a 3-day immersive foodie event running Oct. 17-20.
Day in the Country begins with an early morning 5K Fun Run sponsored by NatureTrack, and a 5K Walk from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., which are both dog-friendly and include a one-mile Kids’ Run. Runners may sign up online in advance at LosOlivosCA.com, or day-of, starting at 7 a.m. in downtown Los Olivos.
Also starting at 7 a.m., served until sold out, is a Burrito Breakfast produced by members of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club, at the Los Olivos Community Organization Hall, formerly known as the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall.
At 10 a.m. the parade will commence and wind down Grand Avenue, making way for vintage tractors, antique autos, professional square dancers, musicians and animals, led by the 2019 presiding by grand marshal.
The parade is followed by a street fair that opens at 11 a.m., featuring more than 100 local and regional vendors, crafters and food and artisan purveyors.
The Los Olivos outpost of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. will host a Beer Garden, and live music will entertain throughout town.
While overall admission to Day in the Country is free, activities in the event’s Kiddie Korral — where littles and grown-ups will find kiddie steer roping, giant yard games, face painting and more family fun — will carry a minimal fee.
Los Olivos businesses will also showcase their entries in the 2019 Los Olivos Scarecrow Fest, inviting Day in the Country revelers to cast votes for their favorite scarecrows in the friendly competition.
Day in the Country is produced by the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer organization which funds town services such as maintenance for the village’s central flagpole, public restroom facilities and trash removal.
For additional information about the event, history on the town and to purchase tickets, visit LosOlivosCA.com.
