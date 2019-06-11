Wine & Wisdom, an ongoing series created by the Cha Cha Cooking Club, will again pair local wine and food with a scintillating discussion led by Lompoc resident and philosopher Joe White, Santa Barbara City College professor emeritus.
The event will be Saturday, June 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loring Wine Company’s Buellton tasting room, 201 Industrial Way, across from Industrial Eats restaurant.
During the Wine & Wisdom events, White weaves current events/trends into philosophical discussions, and engages the audience. In this series, he will address “Adventures on the Frontier of Ignorance.”
Guests will enjoy three tastes of Loring wines (one chardonnay and two pinot noirs) and hors d’ oeuvres from the Cha Cha Cooking Club. The fee is $40 per person. Wines will also be available by the glass for $12, and Loring will offer a 20-percent discount off selected bottles.
White taught philosophy at SBCC for 30 years before retiring as the chair of the department. He was the youngest faculty member to be selected as Faculty Lecturer of the year, and also was nominated as Professor of the year, a national honor. He created the Center for Philosophical Education and published Stoa, an international philosophy journal. His global organization, “2020: A Year Without War,” is being carried on by his former students.
White’s wife, Dulcie Sinn, originally founded the Cha Cha Cooking Club in 2010 to address the issue of childhood obesity. Her goal was to create a program by which families could learn to develop healthier ways to eat utilizing local and seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Loring Wine Company produced in Lompoc is owned by the brother-and-sister team, Brian and Kimberly Loring. Winemaker Brian has produced 20 vintages of award-winning pinot noirs sourced from grapes grown in some of California’s most prestigious vineyards. He currently buys grapes from sites in the Santa Lucia Highlands (Monterey County), San Luis Obispo County, and throughout the famed cool-climate Sta. Rita Hills AVA of Santa Barbara County.
For more information about the event, email Dulcie Sinn at chachacookingclub@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.
