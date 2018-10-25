Scares for a cause
Ready to scream? Try Scream-a-tory, 13 rooms of live monsters in the 18,000 square-foot Armory in the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. It's open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31. The event raises funds for Operation W.E.B.S. (Women Empowered Building Strong), a nonprofit that builds RV homes and tiny homes for homeless women veterans. Tickets are $13 for regular admission and $20 for VIP admission, which includes a photo opportunity, $5 off the next visit, and "line hopping." The tour is not recommended for children under 12; parents of younger children can request a low-scare tour upon arrival. The event is sponsored by Spare Time Cleaning and Operation W.E.B.S. For more information, contact 805-296-6562.