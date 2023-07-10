Lompoc Airport's 39th annual West Coast Cub Fly-In went off without a hitch over the weekend, drawing dozens of vintage biplanes and canary yellow Piper Cub aircraft to the tarmac.

Aircraft buffs turned out to get an up-close view of the planes on display and benefit from a one-on-one history lesson from plane owners/pilots who each year celebrate tradition by flying to Lompoc in their distinctive yellow planes from locations near and far.

On Saturday afternoon, event spectators were invited to look up into clear, sunny skies for the flight proficiency games that included the crowd-pleasing spot landing and flour drop contests that named winners.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

