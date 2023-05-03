LCT Revolutionists Dinner Theater

 Contributed

The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present three encore performances of French renaissance comedy "The Revolutionists," on Saturday, May 6, June 10, and June 17, at the Mission Club in Lompoc.

A three-course French-inspired meal will accompany the show, with a choice from several main courses, according to an announcement.

Written by Lauren Gunderson, the story revolves around four women whom boldly seek to change the world during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, circa 1793-94.

 

