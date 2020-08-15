Local artist to lead Art of Doodling for Adults program at Buellton Parks and Rec

Certified health consultant and local award-winning artist and photographer Gail Sas will lead a six-session meditative drawing program every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 2, at the Buellton Parks and Recreation Department.

No art skills or special training are required to participate.

The Art of Doodling for Adults program will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. outside in the courtyard behind the Rec Center office due to COVID-19 restrictions. Social distancing will be enforced and mask-wearing will be required.

Groups will work with traceable tools for developing small, simple abstract shapes to create step-by-step artistic designs, a method Sas said contains many benefits of traditional meditation, helping to improve focus, concentration and memory improvement.

“The improvements occur when you put your pencil to the paper,” Sas explained. “While many people have problems sitting still in traditional meditation, this still works in the same way, but you have a project to focus on. There are no mysteries in learning how to do this process.”

Students are asked to bring a pencil to the first class. Additional class supplies required will be discussed in the first session.

For more information or to register, contact the Buellton Parks and Recreation Department at 805-688-1086.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

