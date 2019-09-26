When life hands you lemons … have a Lemon Festival! There’s also fiery flamenco plus Rod Stewart at the Santa Barbara Bowl (which gives new meaning to Stewart’s song “Hot Legs”).
Lemon Festival
Few of the lemon groves that once blanketed Goleta still remain, but their legacy lives on in the annual Lemon Festival, held in Girsh Park on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
Admission and parking is free, but many temptations await. Arts and crafts vendors offer citrus-inspired wares, and tangy treats for sale including lemon cotton candy and lemon meringue pie. At least one brewer has created a lemon ale, not to be confused with non-alcoholic lemonade. Kids will want to take in the extensive Kids Zone (wristbands are $30 for unlimited access) featuring an inflatable carousel, laser tag, obstacle courses (including one for toddlers), ride-on animals, a “super” trampoline/bungee jumper, bubble fun, and much more.
Kids also love to meet first responders and see their cool gear at “Safety Street,” which features fire, police, and emergency services and vehicles. Live music and entertainment is nonstop, and the daily Pie Eating Contest is always lively … and gooey. (805-967-2500, www.lemonfestival.com)
Goleta Classic Car Show
The Goleta Fall Classic car show is held in conjunction with the Lemon Festival in Girsh Park, but on Saturday only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free to see the classic cool cars and pick-up trucks. New this year – motorcycles and bicycles. The show winners are announced at 2:30 p.m. Don’t miss the retro Goleta Lemon Pinup Pageant at 1:30 p.m. featuring lovely ladies in 1940s vintage attire.
Flamenco Arts Fest
The Santa Barbara Flamenco Arts Festival celebrates their 20th anniversary this weekend with performances, workshops, and even a flamenco flash mob.
Dozens of dancers gather at the La Arcada Courtyard (1114 State Street) on Friday from 4 to 4:30 p.m. for the free flash mob dance event. You’ll know them by their red scarves (and the fact that they will be dancing).
The gala concert is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre and features the U.S. premiere of “FARO” (“Lighthouse”), a tour-de-force of physical stamina and flawless technique by esteemed dancer Eduardo Guerrero. This “tour through dance” was inspired by a journey across Spain to discover the country’s lighthouses, and debuted at the Flamenco Biennial of Seville in 2018. The work also features singers Anabel Rivera and Manuel Soto, and guitarist Javier Ibanez. Tickets start at $41.
An after-party ($20) held in the Lobero Courtyard features live music, paella and tapas, a 20th Anniversary Festival toast, and the chance to meet the artists. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Quick tips: Legendary rocker Rod Stewart brings “A Night of Hits” to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $66 (www.sbbowl.com). Get “first pick” at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Native Plant Sale’s opening preview on Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. The sale continues through the end of October (www.sbbg.org).