Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Check your family history, and you'll discover something that will give you clarity regarding your likes and dislikes. Love is on the rise, and romance will lead to a commitment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Say what's on your mind and find out who will pitch in and help you. Don't let a change at home cause problems for others. Work with everyone and keep the peace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Partnerships will take an emotional turn. Prepare to do something to defuse an explosive situation. Discipline will be required when dealing with unruly or indulgent individuals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Unique people and situations will attract you. Talks will spark your imagination and give you a springboard to launch some of your ideas. Broaden your scope.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be itching to get out and mingle, but before you give in to temptation, consider the ramifications. Time alone with a loved one will turn out to be quite romantic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Making a move for the wrong reasons won't help. Check your motives and consider if you are letting your emotions replace common sense. When in doubt, sit tight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make adjustments at home that will give you more leisure time to spend with loved ones. Refuse to let anyone talk you into taking on a responsibility that doesn't belong to you.

