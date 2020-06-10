Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rethink your motives. Base decisions on what works best for you and those you love. Giving in to temptation or letting someone redirect you will deter success and personal satisfaction. Make adjustments that are intelligent and geared toward what you want to achieve, and everything else will fall into place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of emotional matters. Discuss your plans with someone you love and you'll come up with a program that encourages positive change. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on connecting with people who have something to offer through social media. Building a core base of like-minded people will help you work toward a collective goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change someone makes will be a telltale sign regarding their motives. Discard a plan that doesn't benefit you directly. You'll do better on your own than following someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stick to your objective and stay out of trouble. A change you've been considering needs to be foolproof before you proceed. Use your intelligence to gain support and sufficient help.