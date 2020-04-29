Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An alternative lifestyle will give you a refreshing perspective. Change your surroundings or venture down a path you have always wanted to travel. Take the initiative to make things happen instead of waiting for someone else to step in and take over. A proactive approach will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Say what's on your mind and do whatever is necessary to get your point across. You'll be pleasantly surprised by an unexpected turn of events.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Offer only what's reasonable if someone asks for help. Choose how you delegate your time, services and cash. A steady pace will lead to respect and financial gain.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you take charge, you will get things done your way and on time. Refuse to let less productive people or obstacles slow you down. Let your experience and intelligence guide you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid getting drawn into chaotic circumstances. Focus on yourself, your loved ones and how best to avoid situations that involve outsiders. It's time to reflect and make adjustments.