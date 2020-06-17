Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll begin to see things differently. An emotional situation will allow you to make a move in a positive direction. It's time to do things your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to give in to temptation. Do what's right and best for you, and you won't have any regrets. Take better care of your health and nurture meaningful relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make changes at home that will add to your comfort and convenience. Spending more time with the people you live with should be rewarding, not difficult. Add to your entertainment center.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- It's up to you to call the shots. If you want to change, do what suits you. Letting someone talk you into something that isn't your thing won't make you happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Change should be made for the right reasons. Don't let your emotions dictate your next move. A practical approach will bring the best results. Avoid a petty argument.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take care of matters physically. Too much talk and not enough action will get you into trouble. How you reach out to help others will make a difference and boost your reputation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your emotions will help you find what you need to maintain balance in your life. Discipline will be required, but, in the end, you will be happy with the results you achieve.

