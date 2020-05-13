Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Put differences aside and channel your energy and enthusiasm into positive endeavors. Don't let what others do bring you down or stand between you and what you want to accomplish this year. Look to the future with optimism and move in a direction that offers satisfaction and monetary rewards.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen, be attentive and try to get along with everyone. You'll find it easier to get others to see and do things your way if you are kind and sensitive to their needs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't lose touch with friends. Pick up the phone, set up an internet conversation or send someone you care about a gift in the mail. Make a difference by offering a kind gesture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let an unexpected change that someone makes ruin your day. Focus on your budget and limiting unnecessary purchases. How you conduct yourself will affect those close to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's time to reflect, rethink and revise your plans. Don't let anyone force you into a venture or investment that isn't right for you. Focus on personal gain, not on joint ventures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A one-sided situation will put you in a vulnerable position. Be direct and find out where you stand before you make a promise to someone who isn't looking out for your best interests.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Concentrate on what matters. Put your health and physical fitness first. Looking and feeling good are the keys to prosperity. Preparation, knowledge and experience will encourage success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions will surface if someone close to you isn't being receptive. Consider the reason behind their feelings before you get upset or angry. A positive change will resolve the problem.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be too eager to make a change. It's best to bide your time, look at every angle and consider your alternatives. False information will be present.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll be torn in different directions if you try to take care of everyone's demands. Consider what's important to you and follow through with your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop letting outside influences take the reins. Consider what you want and how you can move forward without jeopardizing your reputation or position. A change at home will help expedite certain matters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't reveal your plans. It's best to be a good listener, size up your situation and consider how to make your wisest move. Time is on your side.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your drive and determination are no match for anyone who competes with you, but they can also lead to conflict that can put a dent in your plans. Be considerate.
