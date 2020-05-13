Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Put differences aside and channel your energy and enthusiasm into positive endeavors. Don't let what others do bring you down or stand between you and what you want to accomplish this year. Look to the future with optimism and move in a direction that offers satisfaction and monetary rewards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen, be attentive and try to get along with everyone. You'll find it easier to get others to see and do things your way if you are kind and sensitive to their needs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't lose touch with friends. Pick up the phone, set up an internet conversation or send someone you care about a gift in the mail. Make a difference by offering a kind gesture.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let an unexpected change that someone makes ruin your day. Focus on your budget and limiting unnecessary purchases. How you conduct yourself will affect those close to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's time to reflect, rethink and revise your plans. Don't let anyone force you into a venture or investment that isn't right for you. Focus on personal gain, not on joint ventures.