Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Break old habits and enforce positive change. The harder you push, the more you will accomplish. A partnership must be balanced and fair if it is to thrive. Cleaning up after everyone else won't help you reach your full potential. Be honest and do what's best for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Enhance your chance to advance. Let your work speak for you instead of your words. An offer that is too good to turn down awaits you. Don't argue over petty differences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your persuasive charm will influence others to see things your way. A connection you make will grow into a supportive relationship that will help you reach your life goal. Romance is featured.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. Your best efforts will bear fruit if you concentrate on doing a good job and finishing what you start. Take care of your responsibilities before doing anything else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be a crowd-pleaser today, but your efforts may not be as warmly received by someone close to you. Don't neglect the people you love. A kind gesture will be appreciated.