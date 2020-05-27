Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You'll have the discipline to get things done this year. Your ability to stay focused and to find new ways to perfect what you do best will help you reach your expectations. Expect to face some interference from jealous adversaries. Be quick to shut down meddlers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Minimize your spending and maximize your time and effort. Your track record will be your calling card when you want to expand your business prospects as well as your friendships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A monetary, legal or medical change will cause uncertainty. Consider all the alternatives before you jump into something unfamiliar. Stick to the rules and avoid problems with authority figures.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Someone will withhold valuable information or mislead you purposely. Do your research and leave nothing to chance. Trust no one with your personal information or passwords.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Read between the lines. What someone tells you will differ from the facts. Distance yourself from others and research your options thoroughly. A change will inspire you to excel.