Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Information that interests you will come your way. Before you spread the word, verify the facts. Your reputation will depend on what you do and say. Self-improvement is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Adjustments will help ward off an unnecessary argument. Joint finances or shared expenses will be a problem if you and your partner don't have the same values and ethics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Evaluate the way other people treat you and how well you are taking care of yourself. Put your health and well-being first. Walk away from debilitating situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will be useful for you. Adjust your schedule to include the things that bring you the most joy. Don't forgo what's best for you just to appease others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick close to home and take care of personal matters. Don't be fooled by what others do or say, or get into a senseless argument over something that you cannot change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to give someone who has disappointed you a chance to do so again. Focus on what you can do to make your life and environment better.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Seize the moment and take control. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don't let the changes or decisions that others make disrupt your plans. Aim for stability, not for chaos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0