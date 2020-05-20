Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Weigh the pros and cons of every move you want to make this year. If you let your emotions take charge, it will tempt you to act prematurely. Unrealistic goals or expectations will work against you. Assess situations and expand your interests based on what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discipline will get you where you want to go. Whether it's a work-related or personal victory you are after, your focus and determination will affect the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be aware of what others are doing. Someone you deal with won't have your back when you need support. Don't let disappointment bring you down. Be prepared to do things on your own.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A different approach to a pending problem is favored. Limit how much you spend and don't commit to something you cannot provide. An offer will come with some troubling baggage. Make positive adjustments before you proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Handle a sensitive issue carefully. If you act impulsively, you will have trouble reaching your objective. Charm and reaching out to someone who owes you a favor will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Collaborating with people who have similar goals will speed things up and encourage success. Distance yourself from anyone causing problems or looking for an argument.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Information that interests you will come your way. Before you spread the word, verify the facts. Your reputation will depend on what you do and say. Self-improvement is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Adjustments will help ward off an unnecessary argument. Joint finances or shared expenses will be a problem if you and your partner don't have the same values and ethics.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Evaluate the way other people treat you and how well you are taking care of yourself. Put your health and well-being first. Walk away from debilitating situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will be useful for you. Adjust your schedule to include the things that bring you the most joy. Don't forgo what's best for you just to appease others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick close to home and take care of personal matters. Don't be fooled by what others do or say, or get into a senseless argument over something that you cannot change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to give someone who has disappointed you a chance to do so again. Focus on what you can do to make your life and environment better.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Seize the moment and take control. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don't let the changes or decisions that others make disrupt your plans. Aim for stability, not for chaos.
