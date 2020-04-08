Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reject excess, indulgence and unstable situations. Take a minimalist approach to life to bypass getting trapped in something impractical. Say no to changes that don't fit into your long-term plans. Staying in your comfort zone will ward off unnecessary limitations and stress.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think before you act. Handle an emotional situation with intelligence and honesty, not with a temper tantrum. Busy yourself with projects that require little interaction with others in order to accomplish the most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Treat yourself to something that will encourage you to look at your options. An opportunity will arise if you can get firsthand information regarding something you want to pursue.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Hard work, discipline and understanding will help you overcome any obstacles. Set aside time to relax with someone who brings out the best in you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't make a change more difficult. Go with the flow instead of fighting the inevitable. An open mind will encourage you to see the benefits, not the detriments, of whatever situation you face.