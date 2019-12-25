Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Do your own thing, try something new and follow your dream. The more you can do to claim personal freedom, the better. It's time to take control and make your life what you want it to be. Be open about your needs and willing to stand behind your promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider the changes you want to make next year. Take a look at your spending habits and make adjustments to ensure that you bring in more than you hand out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Figure out the changes you want to make to counter any uncertainty you face. Refuse to let someone from your past interfere in your current personal situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You may feel tired with all the hard work you've put in this festive season. Cheer up; an unexpected gift will brighten your day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Family and friends will highlight your day. You will find love, peace and joy in what transpires today. Old feuds can be resolved, and new beginnings started.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The more you do to assist and accommodate those who need help, the better you will feel as the day progresses. A positive change will gain you some freedom.

