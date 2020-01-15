Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Prepare to fight hard if you want to get ahead. Deal with obstacles head-on. Sort out your differences with anyone who could put a damper on your success. Positive change is within reach, but you are the one who will have to instigate it. Your goals can be reached!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Less fuss will help you get things done. Put one foot in front of the other until you reach your destination. Financial gain is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal change will boost your morale and confidence. Fitness, health and a proper diet will help you improve your quality of life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take on responsibility and show everyone what you are capable of doing. Dealing with other people's jobs or problems will give you leverage when you need a favor.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't jump to conclusions or make assumptions that will get you into trouble. Nothing will be as it appears. It's time to sit back and let others come to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Push the boundaries, set big goals and exceed your expectations. Today is about discipline, hard work and proving what you can do. A personal change will prompt romance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}