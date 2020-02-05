Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Get fit, be active and embrace life. Engage in whatever stimulates your mind, body and soul. Stop dreaming and live in the moment. You can make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional pleas will fall on deaf ears. Open up to suggestions and control your anger. Emotional distress will lead to poor choices. Focus on volunteering, keeping busy and being kind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy to good use. Don't neglect what should be a top priority. Do your best to avoid demanding people and to offset criticism. Be proud of your accomplishments, and don't give up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have plenty of choices and opportunities. Consider what will bring you joy and satisfaction, and will spark your imagination. Expand your interests and friendships. Romance will enhance your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotional tension will surface if you don't keep busy. Tighten your schedule and fit in as much as possible. The less time you have to talk, the easier it will be to avoid discord.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}