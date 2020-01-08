Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pay closer attention to how you look and feel this year. Taking better care of yourself will ensure that you have the energy and means to follow through with your plans. Look at change as a tool to help you get what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Start a routine geared toward better health, greater stamina and less stress. Keep your feelings and opinions secret. Don't trust anyone with your money or possessions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep busy. Make adjustments to your living quarters that will encourage you to pursue something that will add to your skills, appearance or intelligence. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share your opinions with everyone. If you can avoid an argument, you are best off doing so. If you contribute to a cause you believe in, something good will transpire.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a look at what's available to you and enhance your life. Changing your course should help you either cut your overhead or bring in more money. Reach out romantically to a loved one.