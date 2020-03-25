Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A last-minute change of plans will lead to an unexpected gain. Join forces with someone who has as much to offer as you. Don't ignore a professional opportunity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Use your imagination, fine-tune your ideas and make your move. Think big, but don't go overbudget. Be willing to bargain for what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An attitude adjustment will give you the boost you need. Someone who wants to team up with you will point out a talent or skill you didn't realize you possess.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be aware of false advertising. Not everyone will be honest or honor their promises. Stick close to home and to the people you know you can trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't act on an assumption, or you will end up paying the price. If you connect with people who share your mindset, you'll be able to bring about change that will make a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Dig up an old project and give it a face-lift. Approaching an old idea with a fresh attitude will lead to a prosperous venture. Someone who falls outside your age range will provide insight.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Acceptance will be the key to getting ahead. Size up what's going on around you and use whatever you can to your advantage. It's time to take the lead.

