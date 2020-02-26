Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

If you pitch in and help, the returns will be high. What you learn will help you achieve the lifestyle you want. Choose to do things your way and to explore what entices you, but don't jeopardize your reputation, integrity or meaningful relationships. Honesty rules.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you put your time, effort and energy where they count, positive change will take place. Focus on raising your profile, income and standards. Use your talent wisely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Share only what's necessary. Don't let anyone take credit for something you did on your own. Make lifestyle changes that will ease stress. Stick close to the people you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Participation will encourage new beginnings. Interact with people who are already doing what you want to do. Someone from your past will offer insight and valuable information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your purchases to a minimum. Focus more on your emotional well-being, moral standards and life circumstances. Romance is in the stars.