Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Harness your energy and put your ideas into play. If you strive for perfection, happiness and satisfaction, you will find the contentment you want and deserve. Be open and receptive, use your willpower to get what you want and forge ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Your competitive drive will help you succeed. If you offer help to others as you pursue your own goals, you will gain popularity as well as the support you require to reach your objective.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Gambling of any kind will lead to unforeseen problems. Don't take on issues that don't belong to you. Protect your possessions, assets and reputation, and update personal documents.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep busy and get things done. Channel your energy into what matters most to you. Set your mind on doing, not on stewing, and you will amaze everyone with your accomplishments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Problems with an authority figure are likely if you don't abide by the rules. Use your time wisely and refrain from arguing with stubborn people.