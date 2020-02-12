Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Push fear aside and forge ahead. Trust and believe in your ability to get things done correctly. Pay close attention to what works best for you and to the people you feel most comfortable being around. A combination of loyalty and trust will protect what matters most to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one, and together you'll build a better future. Making personal improvements or living arrangements will save you time and money.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A unique approach and a good work ethic will help you stand out. A competitive person will give you a hard time. Don't ignore a problem; fix it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A chance to make extra cash is evident. Consider doing your own thing. Take heed of financial advice someone offers you. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone special. Share your intentions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't be shy. Share your creative ideas and present what you have to offer. Take courses related to the arts. Get involved in projects that will improve your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your ability to work with precision and focus will help you stand out. You can improve your surroundings if you redecorate or renovate your space to accommodate your pursuits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Partnerships are featured. Reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and make plans that will enhance your relationship. Helping others will be gratifying.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Update your appearance and make personal changes that will raise your self-esteem. Stop worrying about what others do or think, and focus on what's important to you. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you take on a challenge, you will make an impression. Mingle, network and share your vision. The people you attract will benefit you as you move forward. Follow your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You will get ahead if you concentrate on your objective instead of letting someone mess with your mind and upset your plans. Personal growth, physical improvements and financial prudence should be your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Travel and learning are featured. Mix business with pleasure to impress a loved one. If you speak your mind, you will get the results you desire. Don't be afraid to be different.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Displaying a poker face will serve you well when dealing with fast-talkers. The less you let others know about you, the better. Make personal improvements and romantic plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Precision and attention to detail will help you surpass any competition you face. Spend extra time perfecting your skills. Refuse to let an emotional matter cause distress and ruin your day.