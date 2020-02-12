Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Partnerships are featured. Reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and make plans that will enhance your relationship. Helping others will be gratifying.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Update your appearance and make personal changes that will raise your self-esteem. Stop worrying about what others do or think, and focus on what's important to you. Romance is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you take on a challenge, you will make an impression. Mingle, network and share your vision. The people you attract will benefit you as you move forward. Follow your heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You will get ahead if you concentrate on your objective instead of letting someone mess with your mind and upset your plans. Personal growth, physical improvements and financial prudence should be your priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Travel and learning are featured. Mix business with pleasure to impress a loved one. If you speak your mind, you will get the results you desire. Don't be afraid to be different.