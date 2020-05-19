Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn all you can about a situation before you make promises or reveal your opinion. A problem at home will require discipline and moderation. Use charm and persistence to win favors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Show a little sass and do whatever it takes to get your way. Don't sell yourself short or let anyone lead you astray. Don't get involved in joint ventures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Your fun-loving approach to life will capture attention. Revealing too much about your personal life or plans will allow someone to take advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If change is what you want, make adjustments at home. Add to your entertainment center and move things around to make space to work on a project you want to pursue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- How you handle your personal affairs will encourage others to pitch in and help. What you are willing to do to make your life better will become a guideline for others.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a closer look at your daily routine and habits. Look for a healthier lifestyle and for a way to get things done without jeopardizing your relationships, position or reputation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy to good use. Get a plan up and running and don't stop until you achieve what you set out to do. Personal improvements will build confidence and encourage success.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0