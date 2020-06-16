Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can rectify a problem you are facing with someone close to you. Open up a discussion that will help you both understand each other's needs. Don't let an outsider meddle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be a good listener and observer, and you will stop someone from tricking you into doing something excessive. Change isn't always the best option. Fix what's broken and proceed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make an adjustment at home that will bring you peace of mind and make you feel good about the way you live and the people you love. A unique opportunity is apparent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your life simple, your plans doable and your outlook positive. Refuse to fall into a situation where you feel obligated to get involved in something you don't want to do.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Give and do what you can. You'll do best when helping others. Situations will become emotional if you don't do what's right. Don't overreact or fold under pressure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep what's going on around you in perspective. You have so much to gain if you hold firm, work on self-improvement and take care of unfinished business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may crave change, but for now, you are best to take baby steps and be observant. Being smart regarding the way you interact with others will help you avoid a setback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0