Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep life simple and your plans doable. Prioritize what you want to accomplish, and you'll reach your expectations. A secretive approach to the way you handle private matters will help ward off outside interference. Pay more attention to personal growth, keeping up with technology and making better life choices.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Trust in your judgment, not someone else's. Don't limit what you can do because you are too busy doing things for others. Put your responsibilities first before helping others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotional spending will not lower your stress. Spend your time productively, find outlets that will help you declutter your life and push you in a direction that brings money in, not out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Having fun will come at a price. Think before you promise to engage in something costly, risky or that could threaten your health. Too much of anything is discouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Think twice before you do something that might jeopardize your reputation or your relationship with someone you have to deal with daily. Diplomacy will curb an adverse reaction.