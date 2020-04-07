Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Good intentions, followed by discipline and dedication, will lead to success. Stick to your plan and refuse to let anyone talk you into outlandish ideas that will bust your budget and schedule. Personal growth, improvement and love are featured, and should be your priorities as the year unfolds.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be receptive to new ideas. Friendships will develop into exciting partnerships. Don't sit back; take advantage of whatever comes your way. Romance is in the stars. Focus on fairness and equality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't agree to anything until you have what you want in writing. A change is in order, and negotiating on your behalf will be in your best interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Too much talk will result in you sharing information that's best not discussed in public. Passion, not arguments, should be your focus. Don't neglect a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you aren't precise regarding your intentions, someone will misinterpret you. How you conduct business will make a difference. Stick to what's doable and promise only what you can deliver.