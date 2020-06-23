Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You'll encounter unexpected gains this year. Investments, contracts and job opportunities are within reach. Look for unique ways to market what you have to offer. Making a difference matters, and if you put your skills to good use, you will do just that while reaping personal rewards as well.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Go over personal documents and make adjustments. Staying on top of your finances and working out a plan that will help you cut your overhead will ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Adapt to the inevitable, but don't initiate a change without sufficient information or verification. Choose to make self-improvements instead of trying to change others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be strict when it comes to your health and well-being. Set rules to live by and strive to reach your daily goals. Make fitness, proper diet and money management priorities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look for experiences that help you keep up with current trends. An online course that can teach you something new will lead to a unique opportunity. Explore your creative options.