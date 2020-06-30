Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make alterations at home that are conducive to helping you keep the peace. Use your space in a way that helps you add to your income.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think big, but when it comes to putting your ideas in motion, stick to a budget and a carefully made, practical plan. An in-depth discussion will yield positive results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend more time addressing your concerns and less time trying to appease others. The more you give, the more others will expect from you. Take care of your needs first.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change to how you handle your money will help you avoid coming up short. Put more time and effort into maintaining good health. Make fitness, diet and rest priorities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. If you act in haste or make assumptions, you will have to reverse your steps as the day progresses. Focus on fitness, health and personal growth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's up to you to initiate change. Consider what makes you happy and pursue your dreams. If you share your feelings and intentions with someone you care about, you'll be given advice and support.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get serious about what you want. Dig in and start the ball rolling, and you will discover something you enjoy doing that can result in extra income.

