Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stand up and be counted. How you conduct yourself and your affairs will make a difference in the way others perceive you. A change made for the wrong reason will eventually backfire. Take your time and do things for the right reasons, and correctly, the first time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Aim to please someone you love but not at the expense of missing out on something that makes you happy. Equality will play an imperative role in your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take your time. Don't commit to something you aren't sure you want to pursue. A creative outlet will stimulate your mind and help you head in a direction that suits you better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Lay your cards on the table and make the adjustments necessary to achieve personal happiness. It's up to you to take the initiative if you want your life to unfold to your liking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Not everyone will share your plans or your schedule. Be willing to do your own thing if it will bring about the changes you want to make.