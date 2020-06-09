Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stand up and be counted. How you conduct yourself and your affairs will make a difference in the way others perceive you. A change made for the wrong reason will eventually backfire. Take your time and do things for the right reasons, and correctly, the first time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Aim to please someone you love but not at the expense of missing out on something that makes you happy. Equality will play an imperative role in your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take your time. Don't commit to something you aren't sure you want to pursue. A creative outlet will stimulate your mind and help you head in a direction that suits you better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Lay your cards on the table and make the adjustments necessary to achieve personal happiness. It's up to you to take the initiative if you want your life to unfold to your liking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Not everyone will share your plans or your schedule. Be willing to do your own thing if it will bring about the changes you want to make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You've got what it takes to turn a negative into a positive. Discipline, drive and a passionate attitude will make you unstoppable. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Fix up your living area to suit your needs. Start a project on a small scale at home. Profits should help your bottom line, not be wasted on a fancy space.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Discipline, loyalty and the truth will help ward off a problem with someone you love. Refuse to let anyone interfere in personal matters. Making a promise to someone special is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Initiate your plan. A unique way to revise something you are good at will make your life easier and your skills and services more marketable. Positive change is heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick close to the people you know you can trust. Share only what's necessary with outsiders. Don't feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider every angle. If you act in haste, you'll end up having to backtrack. Be choosy when it comes to helping others. Offer advice, not cash. Protect against injury and ill-health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get moving. Line things up and take action. How you handle matters will make a difference. Show your strengths and get things done. Refuse to let outside interference hold you back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider whether it's your emotions or genuine concern that is driving your actions. Motives derived for the benefit of everyone will play out in your favor. Choose generosity over greed.
