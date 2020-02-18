Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars (copy)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be secretive about your professional intentions. Colleagues may mislead you if you are credulous. Spend more time on personal goals and self-improvement instead of trying to change others.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let your imagination wander, and you will find a way to adjust to a situation that isn't going as planned. A move will pay off, and a financial gain is within reach.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Expect to encounter disagreements. Reserve judgment and listen to what others have to say. Make decisions and choices based on facts. Exercise moderation in all facets of life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Expand your interests, try something new and be open to learning and gaining experience. The people you encounter will change the way you think and do things. Embrace life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't believe everything you hear. Someone will lead you on or interfere with your progress. Stick to what you do best and finish what you start, regardless of what others do.

