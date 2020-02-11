Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to basics, finish what you start and be true to your beliefs. The changes others make should not tempt you to follow suit. Your intuition is trustworthy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An impulsive move will be disappointing. Keep a low profile, listen, learn and adapt to the changes going on around you. You must make the most out of whatever situation you face.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotions will surface if you are too sensitive or let someone bully you. Get involved in social functions or activities that deal with children or seniors to find some inspiration.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let what others do or say confuse you. Focus on what you can do to make a difference and how you can improve your life. A romantic gesture is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Getting involved in events that will spark business opportunities or romance is encouraged. You will gain valuable information from someone very different from you. Expect your beliefs to be tested.