Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Aim for stability. The process of sticking to and perfecting what you are doing will help you gain ground. Extend an invitation to the people you want to collaborate with this year, and weed out those who aren't willing to travel down the same road as you. Be selective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let stress mount or drama take control. Get together with people who make you smile. A change at home will be beneficial. Kick back with a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be responsible. Listen to reason and useful advice. An unexpected opportunity will bring you closer to achieving one of your goals. Choose to stick to rules and regulations.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let what someone says upset you. Spend time with loved ones or engage in spiritual practices. Be moderate in all things.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on intelligent conversation and steer clear of anyone who is being indulgent or pushy. Call the shots if a choice or ultimatum is offered.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have last-minute things to do, but if you delegate odd jobs, you will still have time to spend with loved ones. An early gift can be expected.

