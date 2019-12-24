Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Aim for stability. The process of sticking to and perfecting what you are doing will help you gain ground. Extend an invitation to the people you want to collaborate with this year, and weed out those who aren't willing to travel down the same road as you. Be selective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let stress mount or drama take control. Get together with people who make you smile. A change at home will be beneficial. Kick back with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be responsible. Listen to reason and useful advice. An unexpected opportunity will bring you closer to achieving one of your goals. Choose to stick to rules and regulations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let what someone says upset you. Spend time with loved ones or engage in spiritual practices. Be moderate in all things.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on intelligent conversation and steer clear of anyone who is being indulgent or pushy. Call the shots if a choice or ultimatum is offered.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have last-minute things to do, but if you delegate odd jobs, you will still have time to spend with loved ones. An early gift can be expected.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Enjoy the festivities. Everyone will be interested in what you are up to and how your life is going. Chatter will lead to some interesting suggestions. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend time with people who can offer insight into your lineage. An unusual offer will bring you closer to someone special. Be prepared to try something different.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Volunteer work will make you feel good and give you a greater appreciation of life. Love, generosity and kindness are what count, and they will bring you unexpected rewards. Share your thoughts and feelings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your actions will have a more significant impact than your words. If you pitch in and do your part, positive change will take place. An unexpected development will lead to more significant opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Participate in events, even if you don't feel particularly festive. A kind word or romantic gesture will lift your spirits. Let someone special know how much you care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A unique surprise is heading your way. You will be rewarded for the things you have been taking care of for others and the responsibilities that you have incurred.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Lots of anticipation and plenty of good cheer are heading your way. A surprise will turn out as you planned. Someone will give you the go-ahead that you've been waiting for.