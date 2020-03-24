Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Channel your energy into nurturing meaningful relationships. Home improvements that fit your lifestyle will add to your convenience and give you more time to share with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a look at what you've accomplished and what's still on your to-do list. Align yourself with people who can provide what you lack and be part of an unbeatable team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make adjustments that will result in a better life. If you take action first, everyone who counts will follow. Set the standard and live up to your promises.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do what works best for you. Don't let anyone disrupt your plans or life. Remain focused and intent on reaching your goal. Know your worth, and don't settle for less.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take what's said at face value. Verify any information you receive before you pass it along or make a change based on what you are led to believe. Romance is featured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay it forward. Offer assistance and understanding to someone in need. A new relationship will develop that has the potential to lead to a serious commitment.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you listen and observe, you'll pick up on a vibe someone is sending you. You'll be attracted to someone very different from yourself. Romance is in the stars.

