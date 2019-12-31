Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Leave nothing to chance. Take the initiative to do things yourself. If you give too much authority to someone else, you will end up being disappointed. Don't hesitate to make a change that will streamline your life and make it more comfortable. Clear up uncertainty and find out where you stand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You will have a change of heart regarding what you want to do. You are best off taking control instead of taking a risk or ignoring what's going on around you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be smart. If you plan to party with friends, offer to be the designated driver. Staying in control mentally and emotionally will also encourage you to be more sensible financially.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be honest and expect honesty in return. Offer reasonable suggestions. Someone you encounter will prompt you to consider heading in a different direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep moving forward. If you plan to make a resolution, aim for something doable. Taking better care of your physical well-being is the right place to start. Romance is featured.