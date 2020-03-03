Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't take anything or anyone for granted. An unpredictable situation will leave you questioning where you stand and what's going to happen next. Observe how others respond before you take action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Stand up for what you believe is right and make your voice heard. You can and will make a difference.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Charm will be your secret weapon. If you listen attentively, you'll find out information that will help you navigate a tight situation. Leave nothing to chance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be the best you can be. Engage in exercise or in any other activity that will make you feel stronger, better and ready to conquer whatever comes your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Treat domestic matters carefully. A mistake will be emotionally and financially costly. Consider your options and search for a realistic compromise. Focus on accumulating cash -- not on spending it.