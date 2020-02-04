Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Learn, improve and travel this year. The more contact you have with people from different backgrounds, the easier it will be to come up with new ideas. Chasing a dream will keep you motivated to do and take on more. You'll have increased discipline to help you achieve your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change at home will encourage you to start a creative project. If you turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative pastime, it will boost your confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional issues will surface if you live in the past. Anger is a waste of time. Let go of what you have no control over and put your energy into something positive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend time doing something you enjoy with a person who brings out the best in you. Distance yourself from people who bring you down. Choose love over discord.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your strong sense of value and need to get your money's worth will surface if someone you share expenses with has been excessive. If someone sugarcoats a situation, look for flaws or a mistake.