Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pull yourself together and get on with your life this year. If you are determined, you will meet any obstacles or challenges with a winner's attitude and a reluctance to give in or give up. Embrace new beginnings, stay in control, concentrate on your objective and shoot for the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Contemplate what you want to do next. Nothing is forever, and although you may enjoy what you have, a change will encourage personal growth, new skills and experiences.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your sights set on your goal. If you go off course, you will have to backtrack. Refuse to let someone lead you astray or goad you into a debate.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your insight and ability to help others will put you in a favored position. Your intentions and motives are positive, and because of this, success will be yours.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You will sparkle if you step into the limelight. If you get involved in a group effort, you will get more than you give. Your ability to work a crowd will be advantageous.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Veering off the beaten track will end up costing you. Don't take an impulsive action because of boredom. Consider what's possible and what isn't. Protect your interests and don't jeopardize your position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Discuss your feelings and intentions. An unusual gesture will intrigue you. If you remember a certain experience, it will be easier to move forward. Love is present.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Money matters will occupy your mind. Reconsider your generosity and set new rules and budgets that will help you physically assist others in instead of doing so financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll get an opportunity to make an impression on someone who can benefit you. Your involvement in charity events will make you look good in the eyes of others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your unique ideas will help you get ahead. Consider changing your direction or bumping up your skills or knowledge to enhance your qualifications. Walk away from negative people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You will be attracted to unusual subjects and people. If you spend some time with people who are much older or younger than you, it will change your perspective on life, love and happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rest, relax and stay out of trouble today. Emotional meddling will take place if you share personal information with someone you think you can trust. Listen more and say less.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You will be attracted to activities that offer something new and exciting. A pleasure trip will open your eyes to different customs, traditions and cultures that will influence your lifestyle.