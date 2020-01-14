Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what you want and what you are willing to give up in order to reach your objective. Charm will help you gain support, but action will be what leads to your success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to others' advice and use it to your advantage. Dedication and discipline will pay off and bring about positive change at home and work, as well as in meaningful relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Learn from experience, especially when handling money matters. Pursue your dreams by putting in time and effort. Trying to buy your way into something won't be satisfying or stable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what everyone around you wants, and distinguish what's reasonable and what isn't. A change in the dynamics of your relationships with others will be necessary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that isn't right for you. Concentrate on personal gain and satisfaction. A moneymaking deal will shape your future. Reluctance will be the enemy.