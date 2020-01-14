Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take a walk down memory lane and evaluate your past, present and future pursuits. A positive change is within reach if you put in the time and take care of the necessary details yourself. Your plans for a meaningful relationship will have a positive impact on your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Seek out information that will help you make a decision. A personal change will encourage you to pursue a new direction, partnership or lifestyle. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stay informed and ask questions. Address emotional situations with kindness, compassion and solutions. Home improvements will allow you to expand a plan that will bring in extra cash and ease stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Concentrate on what you can accomplish. Distance yourself from individuals who meddle or cause havoc. Consider a business partnership with someone who can add value to a project you are pursuing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take action. Look at what needs to be done and finish what you start. Equality will be necessary. Set rules and live up to your promises. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Dig in and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you have done. The way you approach life, learning and love will affect how others treat you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what you want and what you are willing to give up in order to reach your objective. Charm will help you gain support, but action will be what leads to your success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to others' advice and use it to your advantage. Dedication and discipline will pay off and bring about positive change at home and work, as well as in meaningful relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Learn from experience, especially when handling money matters. Pursue your dreams by putting in time and effort. Trying to buy your way into something won't be satisfying or stable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what everyone around you wants, and distinguish what's reasonable and what isn't. A change in the dynamics of your relationships with others will be necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that isn't right for you. Concentrate on personal gain and satisfaction. A moneymaking deal will shape your future. Reluctance will be the enemy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be careful when it comes to your health, personal relationships and how you make changes. Impulsive action will be the enemy. Slow down and make sound decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep moving forward. Your actions will far exceed your words. Stick to the truth, don't believe everything you hear and strive for personal perfection. Romance is on the rise.