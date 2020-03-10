Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

A financial adjustment is in order. Take the helm and get things done. Details matter, and your ability to fine-tune whatever you touch will bring the results you want. Don't sit back when there is so much to do. Don't give anyone the chance to outmaneuver or outperform you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep up the pace, regardless of what others do. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your progress. Look at partnerships carefully and determine their worth before committing any further.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will take charge if you aren't careful. Think before you speak, and ensure that your points are valid. Put your time and energy into making things happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Jump at a career opportunity. Believe in what you have to offer. Contact someone from your past who has been on your mind. A partnership is not far off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Walk away from what's over and done. A new beginning should occupy your time. You'll get an extraordinary chance to turn something you enjoy doing into a new venture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think carefully before you reveal something. Consider what you can do, not what you can't, and put your work first so that you can enjoy your accomplishments without feeling stressed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Friends and relatives will stand by you through thick and thin. Taking drastic measures will be necessary to resolve a situation. Live life your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can make a difference if you follow through with your plans and do what's best for everyone. Don't let someone slow you down or convince you that you can't do something.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Try something new. The more experience you get in an area that will help you get ahead, the better. Research something that will benefit you financially, emotionally or physically.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let uncertainty stand in your way. You have plenty of ideas and raw talent. Choose a path and work your way to the finish line.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tread carefully both at home and at work. Keep your thoughts to yourself and do whatever it takes to avoid an argument. Take heed of advice offered to you and keep a low profile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't settle for less when you can have so much more. Reach for the stars and don't stop until you are satisfied. A personal change looks promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you show a little passion, you'll drum up interest in what you are trying to accomplish. Listen to suggestions, but follow your intuition when it comes time to make a decision.